Rock tapped to host MTV Awards
Comedian Chris Rock will host the 20th annual telecast of MTV: Music Television's Video Music
Awards Aug. 28.
This year's awards show will air live from New York's Radio City Music Hall,
the site of the first VMA broadcast in 1984.
