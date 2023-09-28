Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Boogies Down To Disney Plus and ABC from HBO

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via Getty Images)

Inductee Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducution ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is moving from HBO to Disney Plus and ABC.

The star-studded music event will stream live for the first time on Disney Plus on Nov. 3. Last year, the ceremony was available on HBO and HBO Max about two weeks after it was recorded.

ABC will air a special featuring selected performances and other standout moments on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” said Rob Mills, executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in on Disney Plus and ABC.”

This year’s telecast is expected to have performances by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Elton John, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition

“This historic live stream on Disney Plus and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

This year's inductee class features Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, and Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year’s ceremony is sponsored by City National Bank.