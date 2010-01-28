Roberts, Zucker to Headline House, Senate Hearings
As expected, Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU President/CEO
Jeff Zucker will be headlining the House Communications and Internet
Subcommittee hearing Feb. 4 on their deal, according to a witness list released
by the committee. The two companies Thursday (Jan. 28) filed their proposed $30
billion merger with the FCC.
Also on the list for the Feb. 4 hearing are Dr. Mark Cooper
of the Consumer Federation of America, NBC Affiliate Board Chairman Michael
Fiorile, Progress & Freedom Foundation President Adam Thierer, and Colleen
Abdoulah, president and CEO of WoW! Internet, Cable & Phone.
Look for Roberts and Zucker to stick around for an afternoon
hearing in the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on the deal.
