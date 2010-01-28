Roberts, Zucker to Headline House, Senate Hearings

As expected, Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU President/CEO

Jeff Zucker will be headlining the House Communications and Internet

Subcommittee hearing Feb. 4 on their deal, according to a witness list released

by the committee. The two companies Thursday (Jan. 28) filed their proposed $30

billion merger with the FCC.

Also on the list for the Feb. 4 hearing are Dr. Mark Cooper

of the Consumer Federation of America, NBC Affiliate Board Chairman Michael

Fiorile, Progress & Freedom Foundation President Adam Thierer, and Colleen

Abdoulah, president and CEO of WoW! Internet, Cable & Phone.

Look for Roberts and Zucker to stick around for an afternoon

hearing in the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on the deal.