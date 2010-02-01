Roberts, Zucker to Appear at Senate Judiciary Antitrust Hearing on Comcast/NBCU
The witness list has been released for the Thursday (Feb. 4)
afternoon Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on the Comcast/NBCU
deal, and it looks pretty much like a re-run.
The witnesses are essentially the same as at a morning
hearing on the deal in the House Communications and Internet Subcommittee.
Headlining will be Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU
President/CEO Jeff Zucker.
Also repeating their morning appearances will be Colleen
Abdoulah, president and CEO of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, of Denver, and Mark Cooper, research director at the Consumer
Federation of America in Washington.
Missing from the Senate hearing will be NBC Affiliate Board
Chairman Michael Fiorile, and Progress & Freedom Foundation President Adam
Thierer, who will testify in the House.
The Senate will also hear from Media Access Project
President Andrew J. Schwartzman.
