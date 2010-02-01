Roberts, Zucker to Appear at Senate Judiciary Antitrust Hearing on Comcast/NBCU

The witness list has been released for the Thursday (Feb. 4)

afternoon Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on the Comcast/NBCU

deal, and it looks pretty much like a re-run.

The witnesses are essentially the same as at a morning

hearing on the deal in the House Communications and Internet Subcommittee.

Headlining will be Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU

President/CEO Jeff Zucker.

Also repeating their morning appearances will be Colleen

Abdoulah, president and CEO of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, of Denver, and Mark Cooper, research director at the Consumer

Federation of America in Washington.

Missing from the Senate hearing will be NBC Affiliate Board

Chairman Michael Fiorile, and Progress & Freedom Foundation President Adam

Thierer, who will testify in the House.

The Senate will also hear from Media Access Project

President Andrew J. Schwartzman.