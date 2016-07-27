Robert Gessner Re-Elected ACA Chair

Robert Gessner, chairman of the American Cable Association, has been re-elected to that post, as was Patricia Jo Boyers as vice chairwoman.

That came at The Independent Show in Orlando. The continuity of leadership will help as the ACA continues to weigh in on some big issues in Washington, including the FCC's set-top box proposal, broadband privacy and business data (formerly "special access") reform, and legislation that would block broadband rate regs and exempt smaller operators, which ACA represents, from enhanced transparency requirements under the FCC's Open Internet rules.

"With Bob Gessner and Patty Boyers continuing in their leadership roles, ACA is ready to move forward in a way that will show how ACA's diverse membership is having a big impact in communities that need advanced communications services to thrive in a global economy," said ACA president and CEO Matt Polka in a statement. "ACA has a strong brand and we will always fight for rational and balanced policies."

Gesner is President of MCTV and Boyers is president and vice chair of Boycom.

Each are two-year terms.

Re-elected to new, three-year terms on the board:

Leslie Brown, senior VP and general counsel, Atlantic Broadband; Jim Bruder, CEO and chairman, Harron Communications; John Conrad: legal/HR director, Liberty Cablevision of P.R.; Earle MacKenzie: executive VP and COO, Shentel; Drew Petersen, VP of external affairs and corporate communications for TDS; and Bob Wieand, controller, Service Electric Cablevision.

Elected to two open seats were Diana Block, executive VP, Block Communications, and Kathy Ford, VP, legal, for WOW!