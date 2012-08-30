RNC Reps Decry Racist Remarks Leveled at CNN Staffer

Republican National Convention organizers said apologies had

been extended to CNN for what they called Tuesday's "deplorable"

incident in which racist comments were leveled by two unidentified convention

attendees at a CNN camera operator who is black.

On a conference call with media outlets, Kyle Downey,

Republican National Convention press secretary, and Russ Schriefer, Romney for

President strategist, condemned the comments "in the highest possible

way," adding that organizers could not have been more clear that it was

reprehensible conduct. He said there had been immediate and continued

conversations with CNN, including apologies.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer had reported on air that two attendees

had been immediately ejected from the hall after throwing peanuts at the

camerawoman and saying: "This is how we feed animals." CNN said it

had worked with convention officials to address the matter.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed that the RNC had officially apologized.

Organizers on the call Thursday refused to comment on Fox

News reports that the planned "mystery" speaker for Thursday night

would be Clint Eastwood. But they did say that some 15 Olympians would be in

attendance, with three speaking including 2012 skeet shooting gold medalist Kim

Rhode.