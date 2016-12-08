RNC Joins Trump in Media Bashing

The Republican National Committee is getting in on President-elect Donald Trump's media bashing.

The Trump campaign committee and the RNC have teamed up on a funding solicitation offering a Trump Inaugural Membership Card for a minimum donation of $35 toward paying off campaign expenses for the general election.

The pitch is that "membership" will help provide funds to "fend off the media’s attacks, deliver our message to the voters, and help advance President Trump’s first 100 Days agenda."

Trump has not let up on his disparaging comments about the media since being elected, taking aim at CNN, the New York Times and SNL, among others.

"If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to 'tweet.' Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!," Trump tweeted on Dec. 5, following this on Dec. 4: "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."