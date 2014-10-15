Rick Kaplan to Succeed Jane Mago at NAB

Jane Mago, executive VP and general counsel, legal and regulatory affairs, for the National Association of Broadcasters is retiring after a decade with the association.

She will be succeeded by Rick Kaplan, NAB executive VP, strategic planning, who will retain his oversight of spectrum issues.

Mago joined NAB in 2004 after 26 years at the FCC, including general counsel, chief of the office of strategic planning and policy analysis, deputy chief of the enforcement bureau and legal adviser to three commissioners.

At NAB she has headed up legal strategy and overseen pleadings at the FCC and in the courts. Mago has also been a familiar face at Hill hearings advocating for broadcasters' interests.

""It has been an honor and a privilege to work for and with the broadcast industry through many challenging times," said Mago in a statement. "The work that broadcasters do every day makes a real and positive difference in communities across America, and I'm proud to have been associated with this great profession."

"Jane's integrity is unquestioned, and her bridge-building style has been a huge asset for broadcasters in Washington," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "I speak for the entire NAB staff, the communications bar association and the NAB Board in saying that Jane Mago has served all broadcasters with distinction," adding: "NAB is fortunate to have someone with Rick Kaplan's intellect and Washington savvy waiting in the wings to replace Jane. As head of the NAB Spectrum Team, Rick has demonstrated a commitment and work ethic that will help NAB Legal continue to succeed."

Kaplan joined NAB in October 2012 from the FCC, where he had been chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, deputy coordinator for the DTV transition, chief of staff to Mignon Clyburn and chief counsel to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.

His experience includes work on the Hill, in sports promotion and federal and state court litigation with Sidley Austin LLP.

Mago will remain in a consulting role through 2015.