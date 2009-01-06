Richard Parsons May Be Considered For Commerce Secretary

CNN was reporting late Tuesday that Richard Parsons, former chairman of CNN parent Time Warner, may be in line for Commerce Secretary in the Obama administration.



That comes after former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson withdrew his nomination for that post Sunday (Jan. 4) due to an ongoing investigation into campaign contributors and state contracts.



The Parsons nomination, while a surprise, would not exactly be out of the blue. He is one of a dozen members of the

Obama Economic Advisory Board, which is helping the President-elect come up with ideas to get the economy moving.





That news came not long after CNN confirmed that its chief medical correspondent,

Sanjay Gupta, was being considered for Surgeon General.