Rice Named to WICT Executive Committee

Women in Cable Telecommunications has named Michelle Rice to its executive committee. She will be chair of the organization's governance subcommittee.

The executive VP of content distribution at TV One, Rice has been an at large member of WICT's board of directors since 2012 and is chair of NAMIC, The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications.

"We are thrilled to have an industry leader of Michelle's stature join the WICT executive committee," said Martha Soehren, 2015 board chair, in a statement. "Michelle has already made significant contributions to WICT as a long-standing member of the Board, and her expertise and influence will be a great benefit as we continue our mission to help create women leaders."

Rice is a graduate of WICT's Betsy Magness Leadership Institute.