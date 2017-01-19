RFD-TV Rolls Into D.C.

Rural lifestyle network RFD-TV says its Rural Tractor Brigade has been added to the Presidential Inaugural Parade (3-5 p.m. Jan. 20), according to RFD-TV's chief marketing officer.

The network said it had invested tractor manufacturers to participate and had gotten confirmations from some iconic names, including Case IH, Challenger, John Deere, Kioti, Kubota, Mahindra, Massey Ferguson and New Holland.

Carrying the banner at the lead of the tractor parade within a parade will be a member of the National Future Farmers of America.

The parade is being carried live on numerous outlets, including CNN and Fox News.

“RFD-TV is on a mission to reconnect city with country again,” said RFD-TV president Patrick Gottsch. "The invitation from the Inaugural Parade to include agriculture in this celebration with tractors going down Pennsylvania Avenue is confirmation that progress is being made."

For those who want to keep track of that rolling agricultural thunder, among those driving the tractors down Pennsylvania Avenue, will be National Association of Farm Broadcasting president Max Armstrong, Duncan Smith of Sinclair Broadcasting and Gottsch himself.