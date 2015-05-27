RFD-TV Hits Campaign Trail

Rural and farm-focused network RFD-TV has outlined its plans for covering the 2016 elections from the perspective of its core audience, rural Americans whose needs the net says have largely been ignored.

Principal coverage will come from RFD-TV's Washington bureau, with an assist from the Chicago bureau.

RFD-TV plans to provide coverage of the primaries in of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, as well as 26 other states.

RFD-TV says its audience is politically active, second only to golf in the percentage that always vote in federal elections (60%).