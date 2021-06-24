Revolt TV Adds ‘Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes’ to Lineup

Revolt TV will offer a weekly sermon series from Bishop T.D. Jakes beginning this month.

The series, Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes, features the pastor’s weekly Sunday service and conversations from the Potter’s House Church, said the network. The series, which launched June 20, will also showcase thought-provoking and enlightening words from the influential leader to Revolt’s youth-targeted audience, the network said.

“This partnership is a landmark moment for Revolt, expanding into the faith space to create a program that will inspire millions around the world to have hope and walk in their power,” said Revolt chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Bishop Jakes is one of the most transformational leaders of our time who has made a profound impact on my life, so we’re honored for him to join the Revolt family and use his gift to empower the culture.”

Added Jakes: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Revolt as it is a great opportunity to further expand our reach to a younger generation. In the last year or two, many young people have been adversely affected by a mix of economic woes and a pandemic both here in the United States and around the world. I am looking forward to an alliance that engages with this unique audience while also empowering and uplifting them.”