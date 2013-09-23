Review Committee: FirstNet is Operating Transparently

The organization overseeing the development

of the interoperable broadband emergency communications network being funded

with proceeds from broadcaster spectrum auctions has been conducting its

business in an open and transparent manner and did not withhold records from

board members or produce a plan without vetting it with the board or public

safety stakeholders.

That was the

conclusion of a special committee reviewing allegations leveled by board member

Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald back in April.

Fitzgerald, in a

resolution, raised concerns in an April 23 board meeting about whether the First

Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) was giving board members equal access to

records and whether its network plan was being developed without input from all

board members and Public Safety Advisory Board members.

The resolution was

tabled by a special committee was formed to investigate the concerns.

Fitzgerald had

problems with, among other things, briefing and conference calls outside of

board meetings, which he said had not been publicly announced or disclosed. The

committee, which included representatives of the Attorney General's

office, the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Homeland

Security, concluded the calls and briefings did not constitute decisionmaking,

voting or narrowing of any options for the network.

As to board members

having access to information, Fitzgerald said he was unable to get access to on

how outside consultants for the project were picked and how much they were

paid. The committee concluded that there were delays in providing full

financial info to the board, but that the information was eventually provided.

As to unequal access, the committee said that was partly the result of setting

the board up quickly, with some members holding dual roles. It also pointed out

that since there were now four permanent committees, "there will be

instances in which committee members have more information about the subject

matter of their committee than will other Board members," which it points

out is not atypical of boards in general.

Fitzgerald had

complained that FirstNet's plan for the network was flawed because it did not

include alternatives, was not vetted by the Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSA), and was

sufficiently advanced to foreclose effective input from stakeholders.

The review committee

concluded the planning document submitted to the board had not been a

"plan" and was not intended to prelude further discussion or

alternatives. It was described as "brainstorming" submitted to the

board for informational purposes only. "The Board did not vote on the

Planning Document, nor did FirstNet staff represent to the Board that the

Planning Document was intended to be a fully developed plan ripe for Board action,"

," said the review committee. "And it appears evident...that the

Board never regarded the Planning Document as a final network plan."

The committee is

preparing a second report on procurement and ethics to be released "in the

coming months," and will hold off on recommendations on all the issues it

is examining until that time.