Retrans Stars at Cable Act Hearing

There were few surprises at the Senate Commerce Committee

hearing Tuesday on the hot-button topic of retransmission consent and the Cable

Act of 1992, except that the chairman did not grill any of the witnesses and

that questioning of the witnesses lasted only about 45 minutes, though it is

unlikely to be the last word on the subject.

Indeed, it was billed by one senator as the beginning of a

conversation. If so, it was a relatively polite one. Cable ops said the Act had

been overtaken by marketplace changes and was long in the tooth, while

broadcasters argued that 20 was barely out of adolescence and no reason to ditch

the system.

CBS chief retrans negotiator Martin Franks characterized the

cable and satellite operators pushing for Cable Act reforms as an "unholy

alliance" of distributors who were supposed to be competitors but had banded

together to deprive broadcasters of the compensation they so clearly merit.

And while Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) hammered cable

over rates in his opening statement and said the hearing was about more than

retrans, that was the major focus, though programming costs were a big part of

that discussion.

Sens. Rockefeller and Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) both pushed for

more transparency in terms of what cable operators are charged for programming.

American Cable Association chairman Colleen Abdoulah said

she would like to be able to share that info, but her contract would not allow

it.

After Abdoulah and Franks got into a gentle tussle over

their relative market power in negotiations, Rockefeller asked them if they

could give him the info on prices, but to no avail.

Franks took issue with Abdoulah's claim of lacking leverage

in negotiations. He initially pointed out to the committee that CBS has done

close to 100 retrans negotiations in the past six years without incident,

including with Abdoulah's company, WOW! Internet, cable and phone, as well as

the other cable exec seeking congressional revamping of the Cable Act, Melinda

Witmer of Time Warner Cable.

He also pointed out that WOW! would not agree to carry CBS'

sports network, suggesting that gave lie to the image of the big bad media

company and the weak ACA member. Abdoulah said she had evidence that smaller

operators did not have leverage and had to pay more for the same channels than

larger operators, and added that she only wished she provide that evidence.

Martin took the chance to make a pitch for carriage of the sports net, but she

said it was not something her customers were asking for.

Sen. James DeMint (R-S.C.) put in a plug for his bill that

would get rid of the compulsory license and retrans, saying he thought broadcasters

would do fine negotiating for their content without help from the government.

But Franks and National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith saw

it quite differently.

Smith suggested that the number of negotiations that would

be necessary would increase by tenfold, and thus logic would dictate, create

ten times the opportunities for disruptions. Franks agreed, and also pointed

out that CBS spent over $5 billion on content based on the current system,

which he called "the devil you know."

Former Senator Smith told the panel, some his former

colleagues on the committee, that broadcasters were still not getting

compensated for their content. But Witmer said that Time Warner Cable paid 69%

of its programming costs to the owners of broadcast stations -- when you add in

their co-owned cable channels including ones launched as part of retrans deals.

In the early days of retrans, there were few cash deals,

with broadcast parent companies compensated through ad inventory and carriage

of co-owned cable channels.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M) Smith's cousin, said he had heard

from a religious broadcaster about the importance of must-carry. That gave

Smith the opportunity to make the point that the must-carry rules had helped

niche, diverse, often minority-targeted stations get to viewers. He added that

without must-carry, you would not have Univision, and even Fox, joking that chairman

Rockefeller might not have minded that.

But former Fox executive Preston Padden was ready for the

must-carry/retrans rules to go away. He told the committee that he did not

think that would lead to any increase in deals not getting done.

Udall also gave Abdoulah an opening. He said that small

rural cable operators had told him they had to pay more for programming that

some larger operators in New York and LA. "What explains that

difference?" he asked.

"Leverage," said Abdoulah, in they walk with the

same service and charge us double-digits more, she said. She pointed out that

her leverage is cutting off 5,000 or 500 subs, while a Comcast has 24 million

subs it could shut off.

Sen. John Kerry put the hearing in perspective, making the

point that there remained a gulf between the DeMint approach of sweeping away

retrans and copyright licenses and basic-tier must-buy and media ownership and

those who, like Kerry, would oppose such a move for, among other reasons,

because he wants to preserve local broadcasting, something he said was an

important goal of the 1992 Act.

He said such sweeping deregulation would have profound

impacts on distribution and concentration of ownership, including possibly

cutting the local stations out of the equation as cable channels purchased

content directly from a single source. He said that the Cable Act had brought

the Congress pretty much what it wanted -- pretty broad-based competition, but

that to sweep away the Act would likely leave very few broadcasters in its

wake.

Kerry, who has urged the FCC to get more involved in

resolving retrans disputes, urged it to wrap up its review of retrans rules

launched in 2011.

Kerry said he thought broadcasters should be fairly

compensated, but he also said he did not want to see repeated signal-pulling

become a common tool in retrans disputes, saying it was not fair to consumers.

Abdoulah echoed that sentiment, saying that beyond the question of how the

system was working for the parties was how it was working for the consumers.

She said it wasn't, citing 69 blackouts already in 2012.

Kerry said that in extreme cases signal-pulling may be only

choice, but that there should be a way to set up a process whereby there is

still access to must-have programming like football games or the World Series

or candidate debates. "Consumers should not be pawns in negotiations,"

he said.