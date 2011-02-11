Retrans On FCC's March Agenda

Confirming an earlier report in B&C, the FCC Thursday released its agenda for the March 3 open meeting and retransmission consent is on it.

The FCC signaled last year it would propose changes to the rules, and said Thursday it was launching a proposed rulemaking to "streamline and clarify the Commission's rules governing or affecting retransmission consent negotiations between broadcasters and multichannel video programming distributors."

That comes in response to calls for changes from cable and satellite operators, some public interest groups, and legislators who got an earful from constituents during high-profile retrans impasses involving Time Warner, Fox, Sinclair, Disney. Cablevision, and others.

The FCC signaled last year it would try to clarify what constitutes bargaining in good faith, which the FCC is empowered to ensure.