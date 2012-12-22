Republicans Warn President Against Cybersecurity Mandate

Republicans legislators have written the

President to ask him not to issue an executive order on cybersecurity.

The

letter,

signed by 46 members of Congress said that would be tantamount to ignoring

Congress and imposing top-down

standards in a nontransparent way that sets a dangerous precedent.

"The

White House's attempt to do an end-route around Congress is not the right way

to proceed on such an important issue as cybersecurity," said Rep. Marsha

Blackburn (R-Tenn.), incoming vice chair of the House Energy & Commerce

Committee. "Beyond the bad policy of putting government in charge of

setting standards, issuing an Executive Order is also bad process. We're asking

the White House to work with us instead of forcing their top-down regulations

in such a non-transparent fashion," Blackburn said.

House

failed to pass a cybersecurity bill in this Congress although both sides

recognized the growing threat of cyber attacks from state actors, organized

crime and individuals.

The

President has said he may mandate protections along the lines of a Democratic-backed

bill that would have created voluntary cybersecurity standards that the

Republicans maintain could too easily morph into government mandates that

reduce the flexibility of private industry to respond to cyber threats in real

time.