Republicans Underwhelmed By FCC Chairman's Net NeutralityDefense

Republican leaders of the House Energy & Commerce

committees said they were not satisfied with FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's response to their questions about what economic

analysis led the FCC to expand and codify its Internet openness guidelines Dec.

21.

The chairman had said in a letter to the committee

Monday that there was economic analysis and industry input supporting the FCC'sposition,

but Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.),

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and subommittee

vice chairman Lee Terry were unconvinced, saying Tuesday afternoon that the FCC

had failed to provide adequate analysis or justification. That was the

same conclusion they drew after the Feb. 16 oversight hearing with all

five commissioners over the rules. Genachowski's letter was in

response to follow-up questions after the hearing.

"We share Chairman Genachowski's goal to ensure the

Internet remains open, which is exactly why we oppose the FCC's decision to

impose unprecedented government regulations on a currently thriving and open

Internet," the legislators said in a statement responding

to Genachowski's response. "Over the last several months, the FCC has

failed to provide a compelling justification for its power-grab. The analysis

the FCC points to in its order does little more than summarize the comments of

parties and provide conclusory statements"

In his letter, Genachowski had pointed to various

paragraphs in the order he said indicated economic analysis and expert input.

"The committee will continue to scour the referenced

text for a glimmer of legitimate analysis, but frankly we expect more from an

‘expert' agency," they said. "The truth is imposing these rules will

cause more harm than good by stifling innovation, investments and jobs."

The subcommittee is holding a network neutrality hearing

March 9 on its resolution to invalidate the rules, then plans to vote

on that resolution in a markup session immediately afterwards.

Markups are usually to amend, then vote, on bills, but resolutions of

disapproval do not allow for amendments since they are a fast-track mechanism

for blocking agency decisions.