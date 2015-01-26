Republicans Tee Up Cybersecurity Questions

Republican staffers have signaled the questions their members are pondering for a Jan. 27 hearing on cybersecurity in the House Energy & Commerce Committee, including what constitutes "overnotification" about breaches.

President Obama has made cybersecurity one of three key communications issues for his last two years —online privacy and broadband deployment are the other two— but it is also on the new Congress' to-do list.

Citing a laundry list of attacks in the past year that included the Sony had and Cox Communications, the Majority staff memo pointed to a "patchwork" of 47 state laws dealing with breach notification and another dozen on data security. "This patchwork of state laws creates confusion for consumers looking for consistency and predictability in breach notices as well as compliance issues for businesses in the midst of securing their systems after a breach," the memo said.

The questions being teed up on the Republican side include: