Republicans Target NPR and CPB

The House Energy & Commerce Committee

will “examine certain editorial and employment

standards and practices” at National Public Radio

as part of its communications oversight, according

to the committee oversight plan, which was

adopted last week by voice vote. It cites “recent

controversies involving NPR.”

Those issues include NPR’s firing of commentator

Juan Williams; an investigation into the

dismissal; and the resignation of the person who

made the decision—Ellen Weiss, senior VP, news.

The committee also plans to investigate the

financing of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,

which provides funds to NPR and PBS, to

determine whether that funding should continue.

A Republican-backed continuing resolution

as proposed included phasing out CPB funding

for the rest of this year, while President Obama

proposed forward funding of noncom broadcasting

in his just-released budget.

Energy & Commerce Chairman Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) had already signaled his belief that NPR

has a political agenda. After Williams’ firing over

his comments about Muslims on The O’Reilly

Factor, Upton said the move “[tore] down the

thin veil that once shrouded this taxpayer-subsidized

organization’s political bias.”