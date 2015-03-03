Republicans Submit Formal Title II Dissents

Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly, the two Republican commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission, have submitted their formal dissents to the Feb. 26 vote by the agency's three Democrats to reclassify Internet access as a telecommunications service under Title II common-carrier regulations.

Their submissions advance the process but do not provide a clear timeline for the release of the order.

Sources for both minority commissioners said they had turned the dissents in Monday (March 2), and now the ball is in the chairman's court.

