Republicans Still Have Questions About Allocating D Block

The Republican leadership on the House Communications

Committee continues to have questions about whether government should give more

spectrum to first responders rather than trying to re-auction it.

That came in an internal memo to staffers in advance of

tomorrow's hearing on public safety communications. The memo lays out cases for

and against allocation, but House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred

Upton is among those who have continued to argue for an auction.

Several bills in both the House and Senate currently

recommend allocating 10 MHz of spectrum reclaimed in the digital transition to

an interoperable emergency communications network, paid for by auctions of more

broadcast spectrum to wireless companies.

While Republicans agree on the goal of creating the

emergency communications network, some House Republicans are concerned about a

number of issues, including that with spectrum and billions already allocated

to emergency communications there is no national system yet in place.

"While we all share the goal of creating a

nationwide interoperable public safety network, questions remain about how to

achieve it. In the ten years since September 11, 2001, Congress has allocated

$13 billion and cleared 24 MHz of spectrum nationwide for public safety use,

yet First Responders still do not have ubiquitous interoperable voice

communications and scant few, if any, have interoperable broadband," says

the memo.

The memo points out that the Congressional Budget Office

has already counted the $3 billion expected to come from auctioning the D

block, and so allocating it would add some $3 billion to deficit "at a

time when neither our committee nor the Congress has a penny to spare," it

points out.

The memo also points out that the FCC's National

Broadband Plan proposed re-auctioning the D block, and that "[FCC]

Chairman Julius Genachowski continues to stand by that recommendation."

But there seems to be some disagreement on that point.

While the FCC was backing re-auctioning, the White House has come out in favor

of allocation, and more recently the chairman has said he is interested in

whatever can get the spectrum most rapidly to emergency responders. And then

there is Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), whose

bill would allocate the spectrum, and who is one of the most ardent fans of

allocation. He told reporters two weeks ago that he has assurances from the FCC

that it is 100% behind allocating spectrum for the public safety network rather

than auctioning it for a public-private partnership.

The FCC tried once before to auction the spectrum, as

directed by Congress but failed to draw a minimum bid. Some argued that is

because of the build-out and other requirements it put on the auction.

The Senate Commerce Committee plans to mark up Rockefeller's

allocation bill June, and the senator has said he wants to try to get it to the

President's desk before the tenth anniversary of 9/11.

An FCC official speaking on background said that the

chairman has indicated he supports an auction, but that he also supports

freeing up more spectrum and the incentive auction for broadcasters that will

help do that, which are also part of the Rockefeller bill package. It is that

package the FCC can get behind given the key goal of getting the interoperable

network built and funded, the source indicated.