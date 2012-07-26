Republicans Signal Move to Consideration of Cybersecurity Bill

At press time, it appeared the Senate would proceed to

consideration of the Cybersecurity Act of 2012 (S.3414), but Senator John

McCain (R-Ariz.) said he had talked to his colleagues in the Republican-led

House and they were not supportive of it as currently constituted.

Senate Republicans signaled they would vote to proceed to

debate and a vote on a primarily Democrat-backed cybersecurity bill so long as

there was an open amendment process. Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) has agreed to

that open process, according to Sen. Joe Lieberman (Ind-Conn.), so long as the

amendments are germane.

If the cloture vote to proceed to consideration is approved --

it requires a three-fifths majority -- backers of a separate, Republican-backedbill, the Secure IT Act, will be introduced by those Republicans as a

substitute.

Republicans were arguing on the Senate floor Thursday that

for all S. 314 backers talk about modifying the bill to make its cybersecurity

standards for critical infrastructure protection voluntary, that was not really

the case.

McCain, a cosponsor of the Secure IT Act, said that although

the bill claimed those standards were now voluntary, any notion of voluntary

"evaporates" upon a closer reading of the legislation. The bill gives

the authority of that regulate critical infrastructure -- that would include

the FCC -- to make those voluntary standards mandatory. What's more, he said,

the bill requires that any agency that does not make those standards voluntary

to explain why it didn't.

McCain mocked S. 3414's inclusion of cybersecurity talent

shows for kids and other outreach efforts to kids. He also complained that the

bill had not been the subject of any hearings, or "a whiff" of

regular order.

Sen. Lieberman and cosponsor Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) said

the bill was a compromise, that the voluntary portions were voluntary, and that

it was critical to pass it ASAP. Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) said the bill

now struck a balance and that real progress had been made.

Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) pointed out that all the

ranking members of the relevant committees with the exception of Collins did

not support the bill.

Sen. Al Franken (D- Minn.) called the cybersecurity Act of

2012 "the only game in town." He said the Secure IT act gives

immunity for knowing violations of privacy, like sending users e-mails to the

National Security Agency, a big difference from 3414.

But Franken's support of 3414 was not unalloyed.

The Cybersecurity Act does give ISPS a brand new right to

monitor and take countermeasures with impunity, a "snooping," right

as Franken called it, that he does not like. He said he would introduce an

amendment to strike that, and added that he has seven cosponsors.