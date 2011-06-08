Republicans Seek Specifics FromFCC on Fairness Doctrine Departure

Top House Energy & Commerce

Committee Republicans thanked FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday for

saying he planned to strike the Fairness Doctrine from the Code of Federal

Regulations, but said they wanted more info on when and how he was going to do

that, as well as on other regs that could be ripe for repeal.

Among the questions they want

answered: "When precisely will you eliminate the Fairness Doctrine and

related regulations," what is involved, do the other commissioners support

it and how long it will take.

The doctrine required TV stations

to air controversial issues of public importance and seek out opposing

viewpoints. Also still on the books are corollaries to the doctrine providing

for free response time for personal attacks and providing equal time for other

candidates if a station endorsed a candidate in an editorial. The corollaries

were repealed by the FCC in 2000but the legislators want those deep-sixed as

well, which Genachowski said he expected would happen.

In a June 8 letter to Genachowski,

E&C Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman

Greg Walden (R-Ore.) the pair praised his continuing opposition to the doctrine

as a chill on free speech. The FCC ruled the doctrine unconstitutional and thus

unenforceable back in 1987, but FCC Republican Robert McDowell recently pointed

out that it remained on the books and could be reinstated if a future

commission was of a mind too, suggesting it was time to strike it from therecord, as it were.

That prompted a request from Upton

and Walden that the FCC do just that,

followed by the FCC chairman's responsethat he expected that would happen as part of the FCC's general review of

regulations that could be dispensed with.

The chairman has said he has not

interest in reinstating the doctrine, and the President has echoed that

sentiment. But it has remained a perceived threat to some Republicans,

particular given that some powerful Democrats in Congress, including Senate

Communication Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.), have in the past

suggested it should be revived as a counter to conservative talk radio, whose

rise coincided with the doctrine's demise. The legislators also pushed the

chairman to submit an agency plan per the president's directive on regulatory

reviews.

"We have yet to see a plan

from your agency on how it will implement the January 2011 order and begin

eliminating other outmoded and economically harmful regulations. When will you

begin eliminating other antiquated rules that stifle investment and harm

innovation? What concrete steps will you take to reduce the burden on small

businesses, who are today's primary engine for jobs growth? How many jobs will

you create through your deregulatory efforts?"

The FCC is not bound by that

presidential order, as the legislators acknowledge. "We are also pleased

by your commitment in the letter to abide by President Obama's Executive Order

13563 on Improving Regulation and Regulatory Review, even though it does not

bind independent agencies such as the FCC," they wrote.

But the chairman's letter talks

more generally about reviewing regs rather than addressing the president's

specific order. And while an FCC source familiar with the chairman's thinking

told B&C last week the commission will honor, and has been honoring, the

spirit of that deregulatory directive in an ongoing regulatory review, it does

not intend, as an independent agency, to submit a formal plan to theadministration.

"We are implementing [the executive order's] intent," said that FCC

source speaking on background last week, "but as an independent agency we

are not formally submitting a plan," he said.

That came in response to a House

Energy & Commerce Oversight and Investigations subcommittee hearing

featuring Cass Sunstein, who heads the Office of Management and Budget's Office

of Regulatory Affairs and his heading up collection of the deregulatory plans.

He acknowledged that he had gotten no plan from the FCC and said he was

encouraging the commission to engage in the process.