Republicans Not Ready to Sign on toD Block Allocation Model

Republican leadership in the House

energy & Commerce Committee are not ready to join with Democrats and some

Republicans to propose allocating more spectrum to create a national,

interoperable public safety communications network.

That was clear in a Communications

subcommittee hearing on the issue Wednesday, which was ironically beset by

communications problems of its own. The witness' microphones did not work at

several points, leading a somewhat exasperated Communications Subcommittee

Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) to comment: "You expect us to solve this

other problem." ("Us" being Congress and "this other

problem" being the lack of an interoperable broadband public safety

network.)

Walden, Energy & Commerce

Committee Chair Fred Upton and everyone else in the hearing room regardless of

party affiliation were in agreement that first responders needed such a

network, but the disagreement was over how to do it and how to pay for it.

Both Walden and Upton still

support auctioning, rather than allocating, the D block, as the FCC first

proposed in the National Broadband Plan and as law currently dictates.

But the White House is now backing

allocation, and the FCC is supporting whatever can get both the public safety

net built and broadcasters paid to move off their spectrum so it can be

auctioned to, in part, pay for the interoperable emergency net.

Rep. Henry Waxman (R-Calif.), former

chair of Energy & Commerce, gave a shout out to the Senate bill of Jay

Rockefeller (D- W. Va.), which would allocate the d block and authorize auction

payments for broadcasters. He also said he had approached Upton and Walden about creating a bipartisan bill, likely along

those lines, and hoped they would take him up on the offer. (At about the same

time, Rockefeller tweeted: @EnergyCommerce colleagues debate creation of public

safety network. Let's get this done for our first responders.")

But Walden and Upton raised a

number of issues in suggesting that the problem might not be about more

spectrum or money.

They pointed out that, according

to the Congressional Research Service, some $13 billion in federal funds for

equipment had already gone to public safety since 2001 and about 100 mHz of

spectrum had been allocated, and no interoperable system had emerged.

Walden favors the FCC's initial

proposal of auctioning the spectrum for a public-private partnership that could

leverage the private sector expertise and drive greater innovation lower prices

in public safety equipment.

"Public safety has more

spectrum than the vast majority of wireless providers, who, as it is oft cited,

provide 16-year-old customers with more capabilities than those available to

our First Responders," said Walden at the hearing.

There seemed to be general

agreement among the industry and one public safety witnesses that there would

need to be a public-private partnership whether or not the spectrum is

allocated or auctioned. The disagreement is over whether public safety would be

sharing with controlling the net and letting industry use it during down times,

or industry controlled and let public safety use it during emergencies.

Former E&C Chair Joe Barton

(R-Tex.) said that 10 years and $13 billion after 9/11 there was no excuse for

not having an interoperable network, but that he was not convinced the issue

was a lack of spectrum, though it might be a lack of money at the local level.

Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) defended

the committee against suggestions it should just take up Rockefeller's senate

bill. He said he does not think it gets at the problem. "We are being

diligent and asking the tough questions," he said.

Witness Jeff Johnson, chief

executive of the Western Fire Chiefs Association but speaking for an alliance

of public safety groups, said the spectrum needs to be allocated, and that

public safety officials need to have command and control over the network and

the governance body set up to run it.

He said that one reason first

responders need more spectrum is that then need better spectrum than they have

now, which includes a about 50 MHz that is only good for short distances and

does not travel easily through walls or windows. And when asked why first

responders need about as much spectrum to serve perhaps only 500,000 people in

the field as commercial nets need to deliver service to 100 million, he and

others on the panel pointed out that they need a more robust system, and one

that has capacity everywhere because they do not know where the next disaster

or emergency will be. "Because when we need it, we need it."

One Republican who is ready to

back allocation is Rep. Peter King of New York. He called on Upton to take up his bill,

which also allocates the block and authorizes incentive auctions. "Nearly 10 years after 9/11, now is

the time to reallocate the D Block for public safety and to provide funding

necessary for the construction of a national wireless interoperable public

safety network."

King is chairman of the Homeland

Security Committee, which also held a hearing Wednesday on reallocating the D

block. His bill, like Rockefeller's, is supported by a laundry list of

public safety groups.