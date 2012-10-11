Republicans: Cybersecurity Exec Order Could Threaten Multistakeholder Model

Some top House and Senate Republicans are

warning the President not to take unilateral action on cybersecurity,

suggesting it could threaten the multistakeholder model of 'net governance both

Republicans and Democrats support.

In

a letter to the president,

the legislators warned him not to issue an executive order on cybersecurity.

They

argue that the order would send the wrong signal to countries like China, Russia, and Iran, which are proposing

that the International Telecommunications Union adopt a more top-down,

government governance model for the Internet when it meets for a telecom treaty

conference in Dubai this December. The

White House is on the record as opposing any attempts to weaken the

multistakeholder governance model, as are Republicans and Democrats in the

House. The legislators point out that both the House and Senate passed

resolutions in this Congress supporting that multistakeholder model.

"An

ill-advised executive order would undermine those important, collaborative

efforts," they wrote. "While we have not seen your proposed executive

order," they wrote, "multiple reports suggest that it would authorize

the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine what constitutes

critical infrastructure and then adopt certain standards for how such

infrastructure is managed to guard against cyberthreats. This is the wrong

approach."

John

Brennan, assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism,

confirmed to Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) last month that the White House isconsidering stepping in

after it appeared no legislation would pass in this Congress.

"Following

congressional inaction, the President is determined to use existing executive

branch authorities to protect our nation against cyber threats," including

"exploring an executive order to direct executive branch departments and

agencies to secure the nation's critical infrastructure by working with the

private sector," Brennan said in the letter.

After

the Senate failed to vote on a cybersecurity bill, the White House drew calls

from some Democrats, including Rockefeller, to step in and mandate

cybersecurity protection measures given that both sides agreed attacks from

hackers, hacktivists and state sponsored entities was an ongoing threat.

Signatories

to Thursday's letter included Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House

Energy & Commerce Committee; Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the

Communications Subcommittee; subcommittee member Rep. Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.),

and Senators Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Sen. Mike Lee

(R-Utah).