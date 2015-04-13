Republicans Back Resolution to Block Internet Rules

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) has introduced a resolution of disapproval that, if passed in both houses and not blocked by the President, would invalidate the Federal Communications Commission's new network-neutrality order, which takes effect 60 days from April 13, the day it was published in the Federal Register. That is the same time frame legislators have to pass the resolution and get it signed by the President.

The resolution is a fast-track method of overturning federal agency regulations, but would almost certainly need a two-thirds supermajority to survive the almost certain veto by a president who strongly backed that order and its reclassification of Internet access as a Title II telecom service.

Echoing the sentiments of many Republicans, Collins said, “The FCC is proposing a federal takeover of the Internet, adding layers of slow-moving bureaucracy to high-speed communications."

