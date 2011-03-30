Republican Sticks Up For Broadcasters

Republican Rep. Jo Bonner (R-Ala.) has written the FCC to

ask Chairman Julius Genachowski for a more "even handed"

approach to spectrum policy.

Bonner said that millions rely on free over-the-air

television as the primary source of news and information. "I agree

that the greater broadband deployment is important," he said.

"However, in promoting broadband adoption, it is equally important that

Americans continue to receive the benefits promised by the DTV

transition."

Bonner pointed to the DTV transition and the

government's expenditures on converter boxes, saying that "Americans

should not lose reliable access to quality broadcast programming as a result of

spectrum policies that could reduce viewer reception of local stations.

The FCC has proposed allowing wireless companies to

share broadcast bandwidth and TV stations to share their channels as part of an

effort to reclaim spectrum for wireless broadband. Broadcasters are concerned

that could leave them with insufficient spectrum or picture quality to

offer completive digital services.