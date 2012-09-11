Republican Staffers: Clearing Spectrum, Not Sharing, Is Priority

Staffers for the Republican majority on the

powerful Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications subcommittee have

signaled to the Obama administration that it should focus on clearing spectrum

from government users rather than encouraging them to share spectrum with

commercial users.

That

came in a memo to members from majority committee staffers Tuesday (Sept. 11)

in advance of a Sept. 13 hearing in that subcommittee on freeing up governmentspectrum.

A

recent National Telecommunications & Information Administration report on

freeing up that spectrum suggested sharing should be an important part of that

plan, a point echoed by the President's Council of Advisors on Science andTechnology (PCAST).

The Republican staffers say, instead, that that option should only be reserved

for instances where clearing spectrum is "impossible."

NTIA has said that clearing spectrum could cost

$18 billion and take ten years, which was one of the reasons it suggested

sharing should be part of the equation as a way to free it up more quickly and

at less expense.

But

the staff memo says NTIA has conceded that

estimate was not based on independent analysis, and may be inflated and

inaccurate. "While the subcommittee welcomes the PCAST report to the

extent that it explores additional options, sharing spectrum in the way it

envisions is less useful than clearing spectrum and too untested to be the

focus of the subcommittee's spectrum strategy. Such sharing should be reserved

for cases in which Federal clearing is impossible."

The

staffers are not saying sharing should not be explored, but do say the sharing

push is speculative and more emphasis should be placed on clearing spectrum,

which gives users the certainty of exclusive use and thus the incentive to pay

more for the spectrum and invest in the infrastructure to employ it.