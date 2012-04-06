Republican Sens. Ask FCC to Reconsider Asking Stations to Put Political Files Online

Six Republican senators have asked the FCC to

reconsider its proposal to have TV stations put their political files online.

Those are the records of political time buys that allow the public and

candidates to see what candidates are being charged for time and who is buying

it. Stations have to provide equal access to federal candidates and

charge them the lowest unit rate for time purchased.

Broadcasters

argue that there is little public interest benefit that the files are available

at each station for those who want to see them, and that to maintain an online,

real-time system would cost staff time and money better spent on local news and

other public service.

In

the letter, the senators, who include Jim DeMint of South Carolina, Roy Blunt

of Missouri, and Rand Paul of Kentucky, argue that the proposal is

"excessive and unnecessary" given that the information is available

already at the local station. They say the transfer of files to a database does

not justify the regulatory and competitive costs.

"Given

these issues along with the heavy compliance costs," they conclude,

"we ask that you reconsider this proposal and maintain the rules as

currently constituted."

Putting

the political files online is part of a larger FCC effort to move station

public files online and into a database managed by the FCC that is more easily

searchable by the public.

Also

signing on to the letter were Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Lee of Utah and John Boozman of Arkansas.

"It's

baffling that these senators would want to hide public information in dusty

filing cabinets when it could be made available to their constituents via the

Internet," said Corie Wright, senior policy counsel for Free Press, which

supports online posting. "The public wants and needs to know who's trying to

influence them over the public airwaves -- and the FCC appears to be doing the

right thing by bringing this antiquated system into the 21st century. These

senators should stop trying to hide or obscure this important information."