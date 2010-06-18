Republican Reps Urge FCC to Approve Comcast-NBCU

Almost two dozen, most Republican, representatives told the FCC June 17 that they were

concerned about "any further delay" in the FCC's review of the

proposed Comcast-NBC Universal joint venture.

Led by Energy &

Commerce Committee ranking member Joe Barton (R-Tex.) and Communications

Subcommittee ranking member Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), the reps said in a letter

to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski that they believed the voluntary public

interest commitments the two companies have made should be sufficient to

"compel the commission to conclude that the transaction, without any

additional conditions, furthers the public interest and should be approved.

They want the FCC to

reject calls for field hearings on the deal beyond the July 13 forum in Chicago

it has already scheduled.

"The commission

should act on this pro-consumer, pro-competition transaction without

delay," they said, praising Genachowski for his handling of the review so

far. The FCC has rejected a couple of requests to extend the comment deadline,

though it did extend the deadline 45 days so that Comcast and NBCU could file

more info.

Barton and Stearns were

the same legislators who criticized Genachowski and the FCC Thursday for the

FCC's proposal to reclassify broadband transmissions as a Title II service.

The deadline for

comments and petitions to deny--expected to include petitions from Media Access

Project, Free Press and others--is Monday, June 21.