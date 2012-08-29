Republican Platform Includes Internet Freedom Plank

The Republican Party adopted its platform at the

convention Tuesday, and it included a commitment to Internet freedom, kudos for

mobile broadband, and a big knock on the current Democratic-led FCC.

In

the section entitled "Protecting Internet Freedom," the platform

notes that Internet's independence is its power: "We will remove

regulatory barriers that protect outdated technologies and business plans from

innovation and competition, while preventing legacy regulation from interfering

with new and disruptive technologies such as mobile delivery of voice video

data as they become crucial components of the Internet ecosystem."

The

platform also commits to a multi-stakeholder model of Internet governance, one

of the few things Republicans and Democrats are in full agreement on.

The

Republican party says it is committed to ensuring that "personal data

receives full constitutional protection from government overreach and that

individuals retain the right to control the use of their data by third

parties," it adds that "the only way to safeguard or improve these

systems is through the private sector." The Republicans' focus on the

private sector became one of the sticking points in cybersecurity legislation that

failed to pass despite both parties acknowledging that there was a need for

better cybersecurity protections.

But

while the Republicans say they are for Internet freedom, it does not mean they

have changed their opposition to the FCC's open Internet rules. The Republicans

say telecom regulation is stuck in the last century -- make that two centuries

ago.

"Today's

technology and telecommunications industries are overseen by the Federal

Communications Commission, established in 1934 and given the jurisdiction over

telecommunications formerly assigned to the Interstate Commerce Commission,

which had been created in 1887 to regulate the railroads," according to

the platform in a section entitled: "A Vision for the Twenty-First

Century: Technology, Telecommunications and the Internet."

That

vision does not include the FCC as currently constituted. "An industry

that invested $66 billion in 2011 alone needs, and deserves, a more modern

relationship with the federal government for the benefit of consumers here and

worldwide," they say. "The current Administration has been frozen in

the past. It has conducted no auction of spectrum [and] has offered no

incentives for investment."

And

while the FCC recently said that broadband has not been deployed in a timely

and reasonable fashion, the Republicans lay the blame at the feet of the FCC.

"[The commission] inherited from the previous Republican Administration

95% coverage of the nation with broadband. It will leave office with no

progress toward the goal of universal coverage -- after spending $7.2 billion

more [a reference to the Obama Administration's broadband stimulus package].

"We

call for an inventory of federal agency spectrum to determine the surplus that

could be auctioned for the taxpayers' benefit... we will replace the

administration's Luddite approach to technological progress with a regulatory

partnership that will keep this country the world leader in technology and

telecommunications."