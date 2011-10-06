Republican Party Approves "Global" Presidential Debate for March 19
The Washington Times said Wednesday that the
Republican Party has approved a "global" presidential candidate
debate March 19.
The newspaper is teaming with PBS, NPR and Oregon Public
Broadcasting to host the debate.
The questioning will come from a three-journalist panel
comprising a TV, radio and print journalist to be named later. Candidates will
have two minutes per answer. "This is the most substantive presidential
debate proposal the Republican National Committee has ever sanctioned,"
RNC Committee on Presidential Debates Chairman Jim Bopp said in a statement.
The "global" part will be that the broadcast
will be broadcast by the Armed Forces Network, VOA and BBC World Service.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.