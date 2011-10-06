Republican Party Approves "Global" Presidential Debate for March 19

The Washington Times said Wednesday that the

Republican Party has approved a "global" presidential candidate

debate March 19.

The newspaper is teaming with PBS, NPR and Oregon Public

Broadcasting to host the debate.

The questioning will come from a three-journalist panel

comprising a TV, radio and print journalist to be named later. Candidates will

have two minutes per answer. "This is the most substantive presidential

debate proposal the Republican National Committee has ever sanctioned,"

RNC Committee on Presidential Debates Chairman Jim Bopp said in a statement.

The "global" part will be that the broadcast

will be broadcast by the Armed Forces Network, VOA and BBC World Service.