Republican Leaders Pan Justice Take on Incentive Auctions

The Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee has told the FCC commissioners that if it follows the Justice

Department's suggestions for the incentive auction, it may not get enough money

to fully compensate broadcasters for giving up spectrum, potential leading to a

failed auction.

Justiceweighed in at the FCC saying it should take into account the differences in

spectrum value -- lower bands are more valuable for cell service than higher --

when deciding how much spectrum in a market one company should be allowed to

hold. It also suggested that the getting the reclaimed broadcast spectrum into

the hands of competitors to Verizon and AT&T would likely be its highest

and best use.

Led by House E&C chair Fred Upton and Communications

Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.), a half dozen Republican signatories to

the letter said that putting restrictions on bidders in the upcoming broadcast

incentive auctions would reduce the size of bids and "could lead to a

complete failure of the auction," including construction of an interoperable

public safety network.

The legislators said that when they came up with the

legislation establishing the incentive auction, they wanted it to make more

spectrum available to wireless carriers, but that they also expected the

auctions to generate enough revenue to cover broadcasters and the first

responder network and deficit reduction. Justice's suggestions could threaten

that goal, they said.

"The commission should focus on the

capacity constraints faced by all wireless carriers, rather than upon the DOJ's

unsubstantiated speculation about the theoretical incentives that carriers may

or may not have," they wrote.