Republican Gun Bill Includes Media Violence Research

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ted Cruz of

Texas have introduced alternative gun control legislation that would call for

yet another set of studies on the impact of violent media--specifically video

games--on real-world violence.

The "Protecting

Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act," which the legislators

were pitching as an alternative to a Democrat-backed bill currently before the

Senate, would direct the National Institute of Justice and the National Academy

of Sciences to conduct a study on the "sources and causes of mass shootings

including psychological factors, the impact of violent video games, and other

factors," as well as the availability of mental health resources, exposure

to bullying, parental awareness and other environmental factors.

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) Tuesday filed his violence

research bill as an amendment to the Democratic gun control bill. The president

has already directed the Centers for Disease Control to study the best ways to

reduce violence, but also called on the Congress to fund specific research on

the effects of violent video games and other media on real-world violence.

All these efforts were prompted by the Sandy Hook school

shootings last December.

At a January press conference surrounded by kids

and in front of an audience that included gun violence survivors and families

of victims, the president signed 23 executive actions (orders). One of those

was a memorandum directing the CDC to "conduct research on the causes and

prevention of gun violence, including links between video games, media images

and violence."