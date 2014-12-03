Republican Communications Subcommittee Members Announced

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has released the names of the Republican members of the Communications Subcommittee for the next Congress (114th), which will comprise 18 members.

Greg Walden (Ore.) continues as chairman and Bob Latta (Ohio) as vice chairman.

The members are John Shimkus (IL); Marsha Blackburn (TN); Steve Scalise (LA); Leonard Lance (NJ); Brett Guthrie (KY)

Pete Olson (TX); Mike Pompeo (KS); Adam Kinzinger (IL); Gus Bilirakis (FL); Bill Johnson (OH); Billy Long (MO); Renee Ellmers (NC); Chris Collins (NY); Kevin Cramer (ND); Joe Barton (TX); and Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (MI).

Olson, Billirakis, Johson, Collins and Cramer are all additions (Collins and Cramer are new to the parent E&C committee). Gone are Mike Rogers (Mich.), who retired, and Terry Lee (Neb.), who was defeated for re-election.

Those will be the members when the subcommittee holds its rescheduled oversight hearing with the FCC commissioners, likely sometime next month.