Republican Chairs Seek White House Support for Net Neutrality Bill

The chairs of the House Energy & Commerce Committee (Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.) and Senate Communications Subcommittee (Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.) have written President Obama to convince him that their proposed network neutrality legislation would codify the principles of no blocking, throttling or paid prioritization — without reclassifying ISP's under Title II regs.

Upton and Thune want the bill to be bipartisan, but don't have any Democrats signed on as yet.

Without any Democrats, and even perhaps with them, the president is likely to veto a bill that prevents the Federal Commuications Commission from imposing Title II regs, which he has strongly endorsed.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.