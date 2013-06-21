Reps. Walden, Murphy Seek EAGLE-Net Documents, Answers

House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders Thursday

registered their continuing concern over the EAGLE-Net broadband stimulus grant

with the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which

handed out the subsidy and oversees its progress.

In

the letter to NTIA chief Larry Strickling, Communications Subcommittee

chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee chairman

Tim Murphy (R-Pa.) point out that the committee is still investigating

allegations -- including by cable operators -- thatthe $100.6 million subsidy is being used to overbuild existing service,

rather than extending it to unserved parts of Colorado.

"[T]hose areas of Colorado which truly lack high-speed

broadband connectivity -- such as the communities along the Western Slope --

are still waiting for the promised EAGLE-Net service to be turned on,"

they wrote. "We remain skeptical of that occurring on time and on budget

in light of a February 28, 2013 report indicating that $96 million of the

$100.6 million grant has already been committed or spent. Even more troubling

to the Committee is EAGLE-Net's recent acknowledgement that only $7.8 million

of the original grant money remains despite reports that the project is less

than half complete."

They want a raft of documents related to NTIA's review and

for NTIA to answer several questions:

How did it verify data regarding served and unserved populations

in the project area? How did building fiber optic connections to the Cherry Creek School District satisfy

eligibility requirements? How did the network design change? Does the project, which is funded by the Broadcast Technology Opportunities

Program, overlap with the USDA's RUS middle mile awards? What are the current revenues and expenses of the project? Why was the project placed on a "corrective action" plan and what

corrections have been made?

They gave Strickling until July 8 to produce the documents

and the answers.

EAGLE-Net has said that the grant has rules to

help it avoid overbuilding, but also says that its grant satisfies a need for

access and "redundancy," and points to the fact that its grant is for

a statewide system.

"EAGLE-Net is continuing to work with the NTIA and OIG to provide requested information," EAGLE-Net President Mike Ryan told B&C.