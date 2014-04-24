Reps. Upton, Walden Say New Net Rules Unnecessary

Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the Communications Subcommittee, were opposed to the FCC trying to recast net neutrality rules remanded by the court, and FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's draft of new rules is no exception.

"Chairman Wheeler's approach to regulation seeks to freeze current market practices, which will cast a chill on technological breakthroughs and cause American consumers to lose out," they said. Wheeler is trying to reinstitute protections against blocking and unreasonable discrimination from the remanded rules, but in a form that will pass muster with the court.

They added: "Further underscoring the needlessness of the rules, Internet service providers have made clear they will continue to adhere to the spirit of the rules that were already struck down by the courts."

Wheeler has said he got those insurances from stakeholders.

"It is well past time for the commission to focus on areas where its work will foster new innovation, competition, and job creation,” the legislators said.