Reps. Seek Info on Facebook Considering Allowing Younger Users

Facebook has some explaining to do to lawmakers, or at least

that is the view from Capitol Hill on reports that the social network

powerhouse was exploring ways to let kids under 13 use the site with their

parent's permission.

Currently, those kids are not supposed to be using the site,

though by most accounts, millions do anyway.

One of those concerned lawmakers is Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.), co-sponsor of the kids online do-not-track information, who joined

with his co-sponsor Joe Barton (R-Texas) -- together they co-chair the

Congressional Privacy Caucus -- to send a letter to Facebook Monday citing

concerns about privacy and targeted advertising.

"We acknowledge that more and more children under the age of

13 are using Facebook, and this is a problem that needs to be addressed," wrote

Markey and Barton in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "However, we

believe strongly that children and their personal information should not be

viewed as a commodity to be bought and sold to the highest bidder."

Among their concerns are how the move would jive with the

Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (which Markey spearheaded, and which

the kids do-not-track bill would update). They want an answer to a number of

questions (see below) by June 25.

The full text of the letter follows.

Mr. Mark Zuckerberg

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Facebook

1601 S. California Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg:

According to a June 3, 2012, Wall Street Journal article

("Facebook Explores Giving Kids Access"), Facebook is developing technology to

permit children ages 12 and younger to use the social-networking website.

The news story explains that the company is now testing mechanisms that would

connect "children's accounts to their parents' and controls that would allow

parents to decide whom their kids can â€˜friend' and what applications they can

use." This potential change would subject the company to the Children's

Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a law that protects this vulnerable age

group by providing parents with tools to control the information web sites

collect about their children and block access to such information.

Permitting children under 13 to use the social networking

site raises a number of important questions about how Facebook would comply

with COPPA. The law applies to operators of websites directed to children

age 12 and younger that collect, use, or disclose personal information from

children or operators of general audience websites with actual knowledge they

collect, use, or disclose personal information from children under 13.

Among many requirements, COPPA requires these operators to notify parents and

obtain consent from them before collecting personal information from

children. Operators also are prohibited from disclosing this information

to third parties.

The potential changes being discussed by Facebook come just

weeks after Facebook's initial public offering. The Journal article

reports that "Concerns have been growing over Facebook's ability to sustain the

88% revenue growth it achieved last year via advertising." The article

reports that permitting this age group to use Facebook would allow the company

to "tap a new pool of users for revenue;" "target a fast-growing market for

children's games;" and "enable Facebook and its partners to charge parents for

games and other entertainment access by their children."

We acknowledge that more and more children under the age of

13 are using Facebook and this is a problem that needs to be addressed.

While Facebook provides important communication and entertainment

opportunities, we strongly believe that children and their personal information

should not be viewed as a source of revenue.

Facebook's efforts to expand its reach to children 12 years

old and younger come only months after the company reached a settlement

agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC had alleged

that Facebook deceived users by informing them they could keep their

information on Facebook private but then repeatedly allowed the information to

be shared and made public. The settlement requires Facebook to provide

consumers clear and prominent notice and obtain consumers' express consent

before their information is shared beyond previously established privacy

settings as well as initiates regular, independent privacy audits of the

company for the next 20 years.[1]

Accordingly, as co-Chairmen of the Congressional Bi-Partisan

Privacy Caucus, we are deeply concerned that the changes discussed by Facebook

could potentially have a harmful impact on our children. We request

responses to the following questions:

1.

What options is Facebook exploring to allow

children age 12 and younger to use the social networking site? Please

explain all options, including whether the company has considered allowing kids

ages 12 and younger to use the current site, with modifications, or to establish

an entirely separate website for that age group.

2.

Is Facebook planning to mandate consent from a

child or their parent before the company collects, uses, or discloses personal

information about kids ages 12 and younger? How does Facebook plan to obtain

this consent? How will Facebook verify that a user is indeed a parent?

3.

What specific information does Facebook

contemplate collecting about children age 12 and younger?

4.

How does Facebook plan to use information the

company collects about children in this age group? Does Facebook plan to

disclose or sell that information to its partners and other third parties?

5.

Does Facebook plan to target advertisements at

children age 12 and younger? What marketing safeguards does Facebook plan

to put in place for this age group?

6.

Does Facebook plan to provide an "eraser button"

to allow kids under 13 or their parents to erase information they no longer

want to be posted online?

7.

How does Facebook plan to ensure compliance with

COPPA?

8.

What additional privacy controls will be added

to protect children 12 and under? Does Facebook plan to set the user controls

to the highest setting by default? If not, why not?

9.

As Facebook develops new technologies to allow

children 12 and under to utilize the site, has any consideration been made to

incorporate "Do-Not-Track."

10.

What type of controls will be given to a parent

to monitor the activity of their children while on Facebook?

11.

Who will Facebook consider as the primary user:

the parent or the child? If not the parent, why not?

12.

How is Facebook planning to conduct the

transition of a child's profile when he/she reaches the age of 13? Will the

parent be notified of any changes and given any authorities?

13.

Does Facebook plan to create a family account?

If so, would there be any limits as to how many children, in one family, under

the age of 13 could join?

14.

With an increase in cell phone usage, how does

Facebook plan to give parents control across multiple platforms?

Sincerely,

Edward J. Markey Joe Barton

Co-Chairman Co-Chairman

Congressional Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus Congressional

Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus