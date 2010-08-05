Reps Seek Info From Comcast, MSNBC, Others On Web Tracking, Targeting

Comcast.net, MSNBC.com, and Verizonwireless.com are among the

company Web sites targeted by a pair of powerful congressmen in the wake of

reports of their use of consumer-tracking devices.

Citing a Wall Street Journal

investigation, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Joe Barton (R-Tex.), co-chairs of

the House Bipartisan Privacy Caucus, sent letters to those and a dozen

other sites.

"We are troubled by the findings in this report, which suggest

that the price of consumers' unfettered use of the Internet increasingly is

surrender of their personal information, preferences and intimate details to

websites, data monitoring companies, marketers and other information gathering

firms that seek to track them online and develop digital dossiers for a range

of purposes, including marketing," they said in announcing the inquiry.

Among the questions they want answered are what information is

collected, how it is collected (cookies, "surveillance"), what third

parties may be involved, what information they provided users and what options

they have not to be tracked or targeted.

The letters come as Congress is contemplating privacy legislation

giving surfers more and clearer information about tracking and targeting, and

more options for controlling whether and how their information is used.

Legislators, notably Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), who was an early

champion of privacy legislation and is working on a bill, has

acknowledged the value of targeted advertising in pinpointing ads of

interest, and the general value of advertising in keeping much net content

free. But he is also concerned about protecting sensitive personal information,

and giving surfers clear notice about, and more control over, the collection

and use of non-sensitive info.

Sites getting letters were Dictionary.com; MSN.com; Comcast.net;

AOL.com; Merriam-Webster.com; Photobucket.com; Answers.com; Careerbuilder.com;

MSNBC.com; Live.com; Myspace.com; Yahoo.com; Verizonwireless.com; Yp.com; and About.com.