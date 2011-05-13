Reps Say They Are Not Out to Point Fingers at FCC

Both Republicans and Democrats said Friday they

wanted their inquiry into potential FCC process reforms to be about making the

agency better, not pointing fingers at past commissioners of commissioners.

That came in opening statements before the hearing broke for

a lengthy floor vote recess.

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) made that point clear in his opening remarks. "As I told the

Chairman and each commissioner, and as Ms. Eshoo and I discussed and agreed

yesterday, a discussion about reforming process is not, and should not, become

an exercise in partisanship or serve as a cloak to attack past or present

commissions or chairmen," he said.

As signaled in the Republican and Democratic staff

memos on the hearing, Walden laid out some possible reforms--shot clocks for

decisions, conducting cost-benefit analyses on regulations, allowing

commissioners collectively to initiate items rather than just the

chairman--which he called simply "conversation starters."

Eshoo is Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) ranking member of the

subcommittee. She said that there was room for improvement at the FCC, but

cautioned against 'reforms' that would "diminish the Commission's ability

to protect the public interest and preserve competition in the

telecommunications marketplace." She did not elaborate.

But she has already proposed one change she would like to

see made in FCC process. That would be her FCC Collaboration Act, which she

plugged. That bill would allow more than two commissioners to meet outside of

public meetings, so long as both parties were represented. "We should move

forward with this bill in a timely manner and get it done," she said.

Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps has pushed for that change in the

FCC's sunshine rules.

Eshoo suggested that the commissioners should make it a

regular practice to visit new tech companies so they can better keep up with

the issues of the day. She cited a recent trip with Copps to some Silicon

Valley companies in her district, saying that she invited other

commissioners to follow suit.