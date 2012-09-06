Reps. Praise Democratic Platform's Internet Pledge

A quartet of Democratic reps whose constituents include

major Silicon Valley players issued a joint statement praising the

"robust" Internet freedom language in the Democratic Party's just-adopted

platform.

Last month, Reps. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.),

Doris Matsui (D- Calif.) and Jared Polis (D-Colo.) had called on the party to

reaffirm its commitment to free online expression, privacy protections and

innovative services.

"I'm very proud that the Democratic Party has enshrined

in its platform our commitment to Internet freedom," said Eshoo, whose

district is home to Google and eBay. "A free and open Internet is a

hallmark of American ingenuity. Representing Silicon Valley in Congress, it's

especially gratifying to see a national party recognize that over the last 15

years venture capital funds have invested approximately a quarter of a trillion

dollars in industries reliant on the Internet, including $91.8 billion on

software alone."

Making good on President Barack Obama's pledge of Internet

freedom language, theDemocratic platform pledged to support "an open Internet that fosters

investment, innovation, creativity, consumer choice, and free speech,

unfettered by censorship or undue violations of privacy."