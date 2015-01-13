Reps. Issa, DelBene Launch IoT Caucus

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, Courts and the Internet has joined with Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to launch the Congressional Caucus on the Internet of Things (IoT).

It plans to look at issues including spectrum, privacy, and regulatory policy surrounding Internet-connected devices and systems.

The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a report on IoT, the legislators point out, and there are likely upcoming policy debates on privacy and data-sharing implications.

The goal of the caucus is to educate members on developments in the space.

“It’s critical that lawmakers remain educated about the fast paced evolution of the Internet of Things, and have informed policy discussions about the government’s role in access and use of these devices," said Issa in a joint announcement of the new caucus. "I am excited to co-chair the IoT Caucus and ensure federal policy spurs, rather than stifles, our innovation economy.”