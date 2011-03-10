Reps Introduce Federal Communications Commission Collaboration Act

If FCC Commissioner Michael Copps starts singing "Let the Sunshine In," it won't be a senior 60's moment.

Reps Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), John Shimkus (R-Ill.) and Mike

Doyle (D-Pa.) have introduced a bill, the Federal Communications Commission

Collaboration Act, that would allow more than two commissioners to meet

privately outside of public meetings.

The bill would allow three or more Commissioners to meet for

"collaborative discussions," so long as no agency actions were taken

at the meetings and so long as a member of each political party was a party to

the discussions, which, in this case, would mean no meeting among the three

Democrats making up the majority.

The FCC's sunshine rules currently prevent that, so negotiations

on items and issues are often through staffers and e-mails. Copps has been

a long and strong voice for allowing commissioners to reason together outside

of public meetings.

"The FCC has the responsibility to tackle the nation's most

pressing communications issues, from spectrum reform to universal service and

public safety," sid Eshoo in a statement. "But the Closed

Meeting Rule prevents simple collaboration or discussion of these issues,

outside of a formal setting. I'm pleased to introduce legislation to modify

this restrictive rule to promote greater discussion among the five FCC

Commissioners so they can benefit from each other's expertise and experience."

"I am thrilled that Congresswoman Anna Eshoo,

Congressman John Shimkus, and Congressman Mike Doyle have introduced the

Federal Communications Commission Collaboration Act," said Copps in a

statement. "If there is only one action we could take this year to reform

the FCC, this should be it."

"The inability of Commissioners to get together and talk as

a group makes zero sense," Copps said. "The statutory bar on

more than two Commissioners talking together outside a public meeting has had

pernicious and unintended consequences-stifling collaborative discussions among

colleagues, delaying timely decision-making, discouraging collegiality and

short-changing consumers and the public interest. For almost a decade I

have seen first-hand and up close the heavy costs of this prohibition."