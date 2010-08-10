Reps Caution FCC About State VoIP Regulation Decision

Reps. Joe

Barton (R-Tex.) and Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), the ranking members of the

Energy & Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee,

respectively, have called on the FCC not to allow states

to collect universal service fees from Voice over Internet Protocol

(VoIP) providers.

That came in

comments from the pair of legislators on a petition to the FCC from

Nebraska and Kansas utility commissions for a declaratory ruling to that

effect.

Barton and Stearns told the FCC that if it is going to do anything, it should issue a rulemaking proposal so it can collect comment.

In 2004, the

FCC ruled in the Vonage Order that VoIP is an interstate service, adding that instead that it is

subject to USF fees that would run counter to subsequent

rulings that the Vonage decision preempted state fees. The rulings also created

uncertainty by raising the question of whether other state regs could be

applied to VoIP, Google and

Verizon, whose minds seem to be meeting more and more these days. They

recently jioned with AT&T, Microsoft and others to tell the

commission that they believed VoIP was inherently insterstate,

and that if they acted on the petition, they should do so narrowly,

making clear that states are preempted from regulating things like

entry, rates or other terms and conditions of service.

Cable

operators already pay into the national USF fund for VoIP based on a

predetermined formula of what percentage of calls are interstate, with

an opportunity to appeal that if they think the percentage

should be lower. Of course, if the balance of those calls are presumed

to be intrastate, it raises the question of why states should not be

able to regulate that component.