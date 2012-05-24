Reps. Barton, Stearns Praise Twitter's Support for 'Do Not Track'

A pair of House Republicans have sent Twitter a letter

praising the company for supporting "do not track" browser

functionality, but also seeking more information on that promise as well as

what info it collects when it does track.

"We applaud Twitter's move to protect consumer privacy

and believe their voluntary approach to 'Do-Not-Track' is one that other companies should

follow," Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), co-chair of the House Privacy Caucus,

and Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) said in the letter.

"However, we would like to inquire about the data collection and practices

regarding Twitter's experiments to provide tailored suggestions to its users."

That tailoring will include showing a list of recommended

accounts and some of their tweets according to user relevance.

Among the questions the legislators want answered by June 15

are:

"[O]n a mobile device, how does Twitter provide a

consumer with the choice to opt-out of being tracked online to provide tailored

suggestions to the user? Would Twitter honor the 'Do-Not-Track' request of a

user across all platforms? Under what circumstances does Twitter retain data after users request its

deletion? How might consumers benefit from such retention?"

They also want to know what personally identifiable

information Twitter collects and how it collects and stores it.