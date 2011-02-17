Representatives Say Protecting Local Broadcast Is Priority

Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Communications

& Internet Subcommittee, and a number of his colleagues have signaled to

the FCC that attention must be paid to broadcasters in the spectrum reclamation

effort.

Walden was joined by 10 other House members on a letter to

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in advance of the FCC oversight hearing

Wednesday in Walden's subcommittee.

It asked the FCC to conduct a spectrum inventory to help it

decide where and what spectrum to reclaim for mobile broadband. The FCC has

sought congressional authority to compensate broadcasters for exiting the

spectrum, authority Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) backs in a bill and the

White House is pushing for as part of its national mobile wireless initiative.

"Opening up additional spectrum for wireless broadband

capabilities is critical to innovation and job creation," said the letter,

but so is "protecting our local television broadcasting system."

In addition to the spectrum inventory, the legislators want

the chairman to answer some questions, including if a TV station licensee

does not participate in a voluntary incentive auction, what will the effect be

on them, including where and how they will be relocated and whether they will

have as "strong and robust" a new spectrum home as before. They also

want to know how the FCC will educate viewers who rely on over-the-air service.

The FCC has already launched a process for determininghow best to "repack" broadcasters into lower channel positions, and

how to boost the signal quality of the analog channels they would be moving to.

In the digital world, the VHF vs. UHF pecking order is reversed, with the UHF

channels higher in the band providing better signals than the V's, which makes

them more attractive for mobile wireless as well.

The FCC voted unanimously last fall to change its

service rules for the TV band to make fixed and mobile service co-primary users

along with UHF and VHF TV stations. It also proposed rules to allow for channel

sharing, so that more than one TV station could share a 6 MHz channel and

free up one or more channels for wireless broadband. Currently channel sharing

is not allowed under FCC rules.



Channel sharers would each retain must-carry rights on cable and DBS, the

commission said, "neither increasing nor decreasing carriage rights on any

distribution system." One of the suggestions has been for the FCC to grant

must-carry rights to the programming on stations that gave up their spectrum

allocation entirely.

Finally, the commission said it would adjust the power

levels on VHF and look for other ways to boost its reception capabilities. That

would pave the way for moving broadcasters from UHF allocations, which are more

conducive to DTV transmissions than VHF, the reverse of the analog pecking

order.



The commissioners also unanimously adopted changes to its rules to promote more

testing of flexible spectrum use and dynamic-use technologies in the broadcast

band, and ask more questions about what more it could do to encourage research and

development into such experimentation and innovation.

Among those signing on to the letter (dated Feb. 15) were former

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Tex.), Marsha

Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Gene Green (D-Tex.).