Reports: Trump Communications Director Dubke Resigns

According to various reports, White House communications director Mike Dubke has resigned after only a few weeks on the job.

President Donald Trump is widely expected to shake up the communications staff in the wake of a drumbeat of stories about his campaign and Administration's possible connections to Russia that had the President tweeting Tuesday: "Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News."

Dubke, founding partner of Black Rock Group, had been named assistant to the President and White House communications director back in early March.

Over the weekend, the President was back from his first international trip and also back at his own drumbeat of attacks on the media, tweeting on May 28: "The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story!"; "It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media"; and "Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names...it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!"