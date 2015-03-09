Reports: Jeb Bush Says Title II Was Crazy Idea

Likely GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, while on a visit to the Iowa Ag Summit, said that the FCC's decision to reclassify Internet access under Title II regs is "one of the craziest ideas I've ever heard," according to multiple reports.

Asked at a local pizza place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 7 what he thought of the FCC’s Feb. 26 decision, he said: “Just think of the logic of using a 1934 law that was designed when we did have a monopoly for wire-line service as the basis to regulate the most dynamic part of life in America,” Bush said, according to a report on the Time magazine Web site. “It’s not going to be good for consumers. It’s certainly not going to be good for innovation,” adding that he hoped Congress would reverse it.

Republicans do have a bill that would block Title II, but the President was a vocal supporter of that approach and would almost certainly veto any attempts to undo the FCC vote.

